Rap baddies link up. Sexyy Red pulled up to New York City and brought out the resident queen of the city, Ice Spice. Red packed out the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and brought out the Bronx native, sharing the moment online with “We thick asf @icespicee.”

Sexyy Red brought out Ice Spice at her show in New York City. pic.twitter.com/ztbfjGdcW3 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 18, 2024