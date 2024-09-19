

Eastside Golf, the lifestyle golf brand changing the game’s cultural perception, hosted its second annual Eastside Golf Invitational at Liberty National Golf Club on Monday, September 16th. The event brought together fans of the brand, celebrities including Anthony Andersen, Terrence Jenkins, CC Sabathia, Victor Cruz, Angie Martinez, and the Morehouse College golf team to experience the game the Eastside Golf way – promoting authenticity, confidence, and diversity – to showcase that golf is a game for everyone.

With “Return of the Mack,” “Bad Boys for Life,” and “No Diggity” setting the vibe, 72 players teed off for the shamble format at one of the most scenic golf courses in America. Players were proudly decked out in Eastside Golf’s signature gear, including its newly announced Nike footwear collaboration, which attendees received before the shoes go on sale to the public later this fall.

On the course, players enjoyed special activations from Gin & Juice by Dre, Snoop, and Molson Coors. D’USSÉ cognac poured its signature D’USSÉ Lemonade cocktail, featuring D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac and lemonade, on the second hole and throughout the evening’s festivities.

After players had completed 18 holes, the night kicked off with a surprise performance by rapper Fabolous. He treated the crowd to a catalog of his hits, including “You Be Killin Em” and “Make Me Better.”

The Eastside Golf Invitational set out to provide continued support to Morehouse College golf, and this year raised a significant financial contribution to support the team’s student-athletes thanks to the event’s presenting sponsor, Mercedes-Benz USA. Over the years, Eastside Golf has contributed nearly $300,000 to the Morehouse College golf team, the same institution where co-founders Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper won a national title in 2010. The Invitational marks another milestone in the multi-year partnership between Eastside Golf and Mercedes-Benz USA to create and support activations to increase inclusivity in the game and a mutual effort to support HBCU golf programs.

The second annual Eastside Golf Invitational capped off a blockbuster week and a half for Eastside Golf, which kicked off on September 4th with the announcement of its first footwear collaboration with Nike and its first-ever retail experience with a pop-up at Shopify NY that ran from September 13 – 15th.