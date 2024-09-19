On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled its nominees for the Class of 2025, featuring 16 first-time candidates. Leading the pack are Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Marshawn Lynch, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and the late Demaryius Thomas. In total, 167 players are in contention for this year’s class.

Next month, the selection committee will narrow the list to 50 semifinalists before moving on to the final rounds. To earn induction, players must receive 80% of the committee’s votes, with 3-5 modern-era athletes expected to make the final cut.