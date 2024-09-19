The league announced on Wednesday that Portland will officially become the home of the WNBA’s 15th franchise. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Portland was chosen for its rich history in supporting women’s sports and its passionate basketball fanbase.

The Bhathal family will head the team’s ownership. They also own the Portland Thorns FC and have been minority owners of the Sacramento Kings for over a decade.

The new Portland WNBA team is set to hit the court in 2026. While details like the team’s name and logo are yet to be unveiled, excitement is already building among the city’s sports fans. Portland’s addition to the WNBA continues the league’s expansion and strengthens the city’s reputation as a hub for professional sports.

With its strong basketball culture, Portland is poised to become a major player in the growing landscape of women’s professional basketball.