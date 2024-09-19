In the constant-evolving landscape of legal cannabis, only a few brands are making waves quite like STA Exotics. Inspired and born out of the passion of the plant and a deep respect for its culture, STA Exotics has rocketed to the top of New York’s cannabis industry.

In just four months, the brand has secured placement in 31 dispensaries across the state—an astonishing feat that’s turning heads in the legal market and beyond.

But what really sets STA Exotics apart isn’t just its rapid rise or its curated strains. It’s the people behind the brand—their stories, their struggles, and their unwavering commitment to changing the game.

JOHN CHRIS: FROM LEGACY TO LEGAL

One of the most compelling figures in the STA Exotics journey is co-founder John Chris. His story embodies the hard-fought transition from the underground world of legacy cannabis to the legal arena.

Not long ago, John Chris was facing incarceration for his involvement in cannabis concentrates. In fact, he holds the title of being the last person convicted for concentrated cannabis in New York before legalization swept across the state.

His time behind bars didn’t break his spirit— in fact, it only helped sharpen his focus. Now a free man, John Chris is determined to pave a path forward, using his deep knowledge of the plant to inform STA Exotics’ operations.

For him, the legacy of cannabis isn’t just about business; it’s about righting the wrongs of prohibition and giving the culture the respect it deserves.

“The fight isn’t over,” John says. “But we’re in a new chapter, and it’s time to take this knowledge and bring it to the legal market in a way that honors where we came from.”

KANE SATIVA: THE FACE OF THE MOVEMENT

[Photo Credits: Mike DeBlasio]

At the forefront of STA Exotics’ meteoric rise is Kane Sativa, the brand’s Executive Creative Director and Lead Ambassador. As the face of STA Exotics, Kane’s role is far from just promotional.

His creative vision drives the brand forward, building bridges between STA Exotics and the rapidly growing consumer base of New York’s legalized cannabis market.

A lifelong cannabis enthusiast and advocate, Kane brings an unmatched energy to the brand. From overseeing creative direction to cultivating relationships with dispensaries and cannabis enthusiasts alike, Kane has become synonymous with STA Exotics’ vibrant identity.

His knack for blending creativity with community engagement has made him an influential figure not only within the brand but throughout the wider cannabis culture in New York.

“When I look at STA Exotics, I see a movement,” Kane says. “This is bigger than just selling flower. It’s about creating something that resonates with the culture while pushing the limits of what cannabis can be in the mainstream.”

A CULTIVATOR’S DREAM: PARTNERING WITH TORRWOOD FARMS

Behind STA Exotics’ success is another key partnership— Torrwood Farms. Serving as a premier cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution powerhouse based in New York.

Torrwood’s reputation for producing fine cannabis is second to none, and their attention to detail has elevated STA Exotics to new heights.

Torrwood Farms’ expertise allows STA Exotics to offer a diverse range of high-quality, meticulously cultivated strains that stand out on dispensary shelves.

Their commitment to sustainable farming practices and innovative cultivation techniques makes them a perfect partner for STA Exotics, ensuring that each product delivers an unparalleled experience for the consumer.

“Torrwood Farms is the foundation of what we do,” says Kane. “Their team is dedicated to the craft of cultivation in a way that matches our passion for the plant. Together, we’re pushing the limits of what New York-grown cannabis can be.”

36 DISPENSARIES IN 4 MONTHS: THE STA EXOTICS TAKEOVER

From the streets of Hell’s Kitchen to Brooklyn and beyond, STA Exotics has established itself in 36 dispensaries in just four months—a staggering accomplishment in a highly competitive market.

This isn’t just about expansion; it’s about planting roots in the right places, aligning with retailers that share STA’s vision of bringing premium, high-quality cannabis to the masses.

And it’s not just about being in the right places; it’s about offering the right products. From handcrafted pre-rolls to terpene-rich flower, STA Exotics offers cannabis that not only delivers but also elevates the standard of what New York’s legal market has to offer.

[Photo Credits: Kane Sativa]

THE FUTURE: BIGGER THAN BUSINESS

For STA Exotics, the future isn’t just about expanding their footprint—it’s about revolutionizing the industry from the inside out. With John Chris’ legacy expertise, Kane Sativa’s dynamic leadership,and Torrwood Farms’ exceptional cultivation,STA Exotics is positioned to keep shaking up the game in ways the cannabis world hasn’t seen before.

But more than anything, STA Exotics is driven by a deep-rooted passion for the plant and the community. In an industry often dominated by big corporations and multi-state operators, STA Exotics stays true to its New York roots, ensuring that local farms, legacy operators, and passionate consumers have a voice.

As they continue to grow, one thing is clear: STA Exotics isn’t just a brand. It’s a movement!

