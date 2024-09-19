Stevie Wonder announces today that he will be playing select dates in October, at the height of a critical election season and a pivotal juncture in American politics and culture, in a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.” The 25-time GRAMMY winner – whose other accolades include an Academy Award, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom among countless other honors – will do ten performances across the nation this October.
As a special thank you, Stevie Wonder will be offering a designated amount of complimentary tickets to those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart.
The performances, titled “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” are produced by Wonder Productions and promoted by AEG Presents in partnership with Free Lunch, begin Tuesday, October 8 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, with stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Greensboro, Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis before concluding Wednesday, October 30 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.
“Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” Dates
|Tuesday, October 8
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Thursday, October 10
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Saturday, October 12
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Tuesday, October 15
|Baltimore, MD
|CFG Bank Arena
|Thursday, October 17
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Saturday, October 19
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Tuesday, October 22
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Thursday, October 24
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Sunday, October 27
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|Wednesday, October 30
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena