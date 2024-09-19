Here we go … The Week 3 NFL schedule kicks off with a primetime AFC East matchup as the New England Patriots visit the New York Jets for Thursday Night Football. Both teams enter with 1-1 records after splitting their first two games. The Patriots, coming off a surprising Week 1 victory over the Bengals, were handed a loss by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.



The Jets, meanwhile, dropped their opener to the 49ers but rebounded with a win over the Tennessee Titans on the road. Nice bounce back fo the start to the Rodgers era.

On the injury front, the Jets will be without key defensive player C.J. Mosley, who injured his toe during the Titans game, leaving a significant hole in their linebacking corps. On the Patriots’ side, they’ll be missing linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley for the rest of the season due to a torn pectoral muscle, further testing their defense.

Advertisement

Game time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, New York currently stands as a six-point favorite, with the total over/under for the game set at 38.5 points according to the latest odds.

The game promises to be a pivotal early-season contest as both teams look to gain momentum in their divisional race.