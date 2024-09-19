On this day in Hip Hop history, Harlem legend Cam’ron released his sophomore LP Sports, Drugs, and Entertainment, or S.D.E. for short. Coming off of a gold certified, chart placing debut, S.D.E takes a slightly more hardcore gangster approach than Confessions of Fire. Originally titled The Rough, Rough, Rough Album, S.D.E. puts a more blatant focus on Cam’s criminality rather than lyrical prowess. By no means is that to say Cam is sub par on this LP, in fact S.D.E. proves the opposite.

Sports, Drugs, and Entertainment introduced the world to the side of Cam’ron, which they would come to know and love through The Diplomats. On this project, his cocky Harlem attitude is in full effect, and his braggadocios lyrics paint a vivid picture of the fast-money lifestyle he and his cohorts live on day-to-day. Distributed through Epic Records, this album peaked at #14 on the Billboard 200 and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop tracks. The project also featured guest appearances from some of the most popular artists of the time, including N.O.R.E, Destiny’s Child, ODB, and Prodigy.