Follow the polls. Trust the trends. A recent Washington Post poll reveals a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Among both registered and likely voters, Harris holds a narrow 1-point lead, with 48 percent support to Trump’s 47 percent.

in fairness, a one point lead is a statistical tie in political jargon.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein garners 1 percent, while Libertarian Chase Oliver receives less than 0.5 percent. Three percent of respondents either have no opinion or skipped the question.

Jill Stein… One point. What does she hope to gain with that one point? We really want to know.

When asked about the key issues influencing their vote, 90 percent of Pennsylvania voters identified “protecting American democracy” as important, with 69 percent calling it “extremely important.” The economy ranks second in importance, with 89 percent considering it significant, including 61 percent who say it’s extremely important.

So if protecting American democracy is very important to Pennsylvanians… How can nearly half of those who were polled support Donald Trump, who clearly tried to overthrow the government? Weird.



Here’s the rest of the breakdown…

Other key issues include crime and safety (79 percent important, 52 percent extremely important), health care (77 percent important, 45 percent extremely important), immigration (70 percent important, 48 percent extremely important), and abortion (62 percent important, 43 percent extremely important).

Harris leads Trump on several issues, including abortion (52 percent to 34 percent), health care (48 percent to 40 percent), protecting democracy (48 percent to 45 percent), and helping middle-class workers (48 percent to 46 percent). Trump, however, holds advantages on immigration (52 percent to 39 percent), the economy (51 percent to 42 percent), and crime and safety (50 percent to 43 percent).

Harris also holds a slight favorability advantage in Pennsylvania, with 47 percent viewing her favorably compared to Trump’s 43 percent. Trump’s unfavorable rating is higher at 49 percent, while Harris’s is at 44 percent.

Get this, in another poll by The New York Times/Siena College/The Philadelphia Inquirer, Harris leads Trump by 4 points in Pennsylvania.



Nationally, according to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s polling average, Harris holds a 3.6-point lead, and in Pennsylvania, she maintains a slim 1-point edge, 48.8 percent to 47.8 percent.