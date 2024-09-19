During a conversation with Sway on his Sway In The Morning SiriusXM show, Eve spoke about her new memoir which details her journey from chart-topping rapper to philanthropist, actress, and beyond. Eve opening up about her struggles and triumphs, her early days breaking barriers in the male-dominated rap industry to her candid reflections on challenges like her DUI and the pressures of fame.

While speaking with Sway Eve opened up about her experience as a dancer for two months and quitting the day after she met Mase.

Sway Calloway: The last day you danced, what happened?

Advertisement

Eve: So, the night before is when I met Mase and he was like, “What you want to do?” It was a slow night and I was like, “I want to rap,” and he was like, “Well, let me hear you,” and we rapped a bit. He was like, “Yo, you’re kinda dope.” He was like, “Why don’t you get dressed and we can ride around the city, and we can just listen to music,” and I was like, “I’m not coming with you. If my homies ain’t coming, I’m not coming. I don’t know you.” He was like, “Alright, be cool. Relax.” He was like, “My homeboy is with me. They can drive in the car with him, and they can drive behind us,” and that’s exactly what we did. Literally drove around until the sun came up, listened to music, homegirl’s in the back, went to his sister’s house when the sun came up, had some food. We fell asleep, the girls. When I woke up, he was gone and did not see him again and I stopped that day. I was like, “Never again.”

See her comments about her short lived dancing career HERE

Check out the full interview below.