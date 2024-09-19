YFN Lucci is alive and well. A viral social media hoax had some users questioning whether the incarcerated rapper was alive.

Rumors online suggested that Lucci was killed while in prison. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Lucci’s lawyer, Drew Findling, confirmed the rapper is alive and serving his sentence and slamming the rumors of harm as false.

Earlier this year, rapper YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was sentenced to 20 years in prison with three and a half years to serve after accepting a plea deal in his Fulton County RICO trial. Now, he may be heading home sooner than expected, thanks to an unorthodox move by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Now, DA Willis has submitted a letter to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles supporting Lucci’s early release. WSBTV reports that the letter, obtained by Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, signifies a major development in the rapper’s case. Seiden spoke exclusively with Lucci’s criminal defense attorney, Drew Findling, about the implications of this letter.

“The District Attorney of Fulton County did the unorthodox,” Findling said. “That letter from the district attorney is a powerful punch and is really at the heart of the letter and supporting documents and the memorandum that we have shared with the parole board.”

Findling and his team are working diligently to secure Lucci’s immediate release, although it may not happen until January 2025. In January, Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act. He was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 to serve in custody and the balance on probation.

The district attorney’s letter, written on June 11, states:

“Pursuant to the parties’ negotiated agreement, the State does not object to Defendant, Rayshawn Bennett, being released from the Department of Corrections the first time he becomes eligible for parole or after serving one-third of his prison sentence, whichever comes first. This recommendation by the State is conditioned upon the Defendant’s compliance with the lawful authority of all Department of Corrections personnel and having had no incidents of any kind in any facility in which he has been housed while in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Attached to this letter is a file-stamped copy of the Defendant’s Final Disposition. Should any of the Board Members have questions regarding the State’s recommendation, please feel free to contact my office anytime.”

