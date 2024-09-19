The Young Thug YSL RICO trial is still ongoing … Remember that trial? Yup, it’s still happening. New developments have emerged concerning Quindarius Zachary, a critical witness for the state. Zachary, also known as Lil Dee, was arrested last week on a material witness warrant in connection with a 2015 drive-by shooting involving YSL members.



His health, however, has become a significant concern. Zachary suffers from sickle cell anemia and has reportedly been hospitalized multiple times over the past four months. His lawyer is now pleading for his release, fearing that remaining in custody at Fulton County Jail could be fatal for Zachary.

Get this, a GoFundMe page supporting Zachary claims that he was wrongfully detained after being discharged from the hospital and accuses authorities of corruption in his arrest. The page has raised over $7,300 so far. It also alleges that his request for a transfer to a medical unit was denied, exacerbating concerns about his deteriorating healthl.

What’s more, Zachary has been implicated by fellow YSL associate Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge, who testified that Zachary was involved in a 2015 shooting targeting family members of a rival gang. This testimony aligns with statements Sledge made as part of his plea deal, further implicating Zachary in YSL’s criminal activities.

In case you forgot because quite frankly sometimes we do, the trial, which has become the longest-running in Georgia’s history, has seen numerous disruptions, including medical issues, arrests, and the dismissal of multiple officials. As it drags on, the health of witnesses like Zachary and the overall direction of the case remain at the forefront of discussions.