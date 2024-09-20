4Batz Drops New Single “Roll Da Dice” Featuring Lil Baby

4Batz has teamed up with hip-hop star Lil Baby for his latest single and music video, “Roll Da Dice,” released today. The track delves into the risks and rewards of modern romance, blending 4Batz’s signature mix of 90s R&B and trap with Lil Baby’s seamless flow.

“Roll Da Dice” showcases a harmonious collaboration, with 4Batz crooning lines like, “You got a smile that makes you look amazing and that’s just why I gotta see you daily,” and “I roll the dice, that’s why you’re my favorite.” Lil Baby complements the sentiment with, “I ain’t gonna leave you, you ain’t ever left me, my name in diamonds sitting on your necklace,” expressing loyalty and commitment.

The music video, directed by Ralph Canono, is set in 4Batz’s hometown of Dallas, featuring scenes of dice-rolling at a local gas station and shots of striking women, symbolizing the gamble of love. The visuals capture the excitement and uncertainty that accompany the pursuit of a deep connection.

2024 has been a milestone year for 4Batz. He wrapped his first headlining tour, “Thank You, Jada,” and achieved his first Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit with “Act II: Date @ 8” featuring Drake. His collaborations with artists like Ye and Usher have cemented his status as a groundbreaking force in music, continuing to push the boundaries of sound and storytelling.