DaBaby Drops Explosive Freestyle on Latto’s “Big Mama” and Teases New Mixtape

Eight-time GRAMMY-nominated artist DaBaby stunned fans with an electrifying freestyle on Latto’s hit track “Big Mama,” revealed through a captivating music video he co-directed alongside The FlyFamily. In the freestyle, DaBaby reflects on his recent experiences while hinting at exciting details about his upcoming mixtape, offering a thrilling preview of what’s in store.

DaBaby is on a hot streak, having made a surprise appearance at the North Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers home opener at Bank of America Panthers Stadium just yesterday, shortly after dropping his latest single, “NAN.” His year has been marked by milestones, including the buzzworthy video for “DONE TRYING” from his GHETTO SUPERSTAR EP. The EP’s track “GHETTO SUPERSTAR (FREESTYLE)” debuted at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding that spot for five consecutive weeks.

Committed to his North Carolina roots, DaBaby also made a surprise appearance at Dreamville Fest during 50 Cent’s set and performed for 25,000 fans at the inaugural Lovin Life Fest in Charlotte. Before the festival, he delighted students at Garinger High School with a special performance and gifted them tickets to the event.

