When Trump and JD Vance spew hateful outright lies about Haitian immigrants living in lawfully in Springfield, Ohio, you would think most Haitian Americans would find that grossly offensive, right? Well, not if you’re Kodak Black apparently. The Trump supporting rapper recently attended a rally in Uniondale, New York, seemingly unfazed by Donald Trump’s past derogatory remarks about Haitians.

How surprising.

Kodak was spotted mingling with Trump supporters, taking pictures among a crowd holding anti-Kamala Harris and Tim Walz signs. A brief video of Kodak at the rally surfaced online, showing him smiling alongside a woman wearing a MAGA hat. Weird.

During his rally speech, which was more like rambling rant, as they usually are, Trump covered a range of topics, including immigration and border control, using inflammatory language to describe migrants. “I’ve been talking about [migrants] for five years now,” Trump said, according to CBS News. “I said if you let them in, it will be hell. They are vicious, violent criminals that are being let into our country.”

Get this, Kodak’s appearance at the rally came just days after he addressed Trump’s offensive comments about Haitian migrants. During a recent performance at Sexyy Red’s Columbus, Ohio, tour stop, Kodak played a recording of Trump’s comments, which included, “I’m angry about illegal Haitian migrants taking over Springfield, Ohio.” Unreal. What planet are we on?

Despite Trump’s disgusting remarks, Kodak voiced his continued support for the former president, telling the crowd, “That sht crazy. That sht true? Man, I ain’t gonna lie, homie, I’m a muthafking Trump supporter. I’m Haitian. How y’all feel about this election sht? I feel like we fked anyway. I ain’t with that Kamala Harris sht either. What the f**k going on in America?”

The controversy surrounding Trump’s rhetoric, Kodak appears to stand by his support for the politician, reflecting the complicated intersection of celebrity, politics, and personal loyalties.

That’s the great thing about America. The FREEDOM to choose your preferred candidate. Hopefully Kodak Black still has that freedom if Trump finds a way to shine on enough Americans and win back the Oval Office. Our money says not likely, in any event.