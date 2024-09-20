As Sean “Diddy” Combs faces legal troubles, his 17-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, are being cared for by family friend Lawanda “Lala” Lane in Los Angeles. Lane, the best friend of the twins’ late mother, Kim Porter, has stepped in to support the girls while their father remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

D’Lila and Jessie are in their final year of high school, a crucial time for any teenager. With Diddy’s legal situation ongoing, Lane has taken on the responsibility of ensuring the twins maintain a stable routine and can focus on their studies. This continuity is vital for the twins, who have already endured the tragic loss of their mother in 2018, when Porter passed away from pneumonia.

Lane, a longtime friend of Porter, has been a constant presence in the lives of Diddy’s children, sharing heartfelt tributes to her late friend on social media. Back in March, she posted an old selfie of herself and Kim, writing, “You never know what a true friendship is until you have to step up. For Kim, me and a few others are holding you down.” Lane has since posted regularly about the twins and their siblings, keeping Kim’s memory alive with family-centered posts.

In May 2024, Lane shared pictures of D’Lila and Jessie from their prom night, showcasing her unwavering support as they navigate life without their mother. She also celebrated Kim Porter on Mother’s Day, sending love to her friend in a touching tribute.

While Lane provides emotional and practical support for the twins, Diddy’s eldest children—Quincy, Justin, and Christian—have also rallied around the family. Quincy, in particular, has taken a protective role over his younger sisters. On Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, Quincy opened up about how he listens to his gut when it comes to watching over his siblings, saying, “I have sisters to protect.”

The ongoing legal battle has seen Diddy’s attempts at posting bail denied twice, despite his lawyer offering a $50 million bail package. His children have attended court hearings in a show of support for their father as he awaits trial.

