Elliott Wilson Releases Fourth Episode of Podcast Featuring Chance The Rapper, Waka Flocka Flame, and More

Elliott Wilson has dropped the fourth episode of his podcast Elliott Wilson Experience, recorded backstage at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago. The episode features conversations with Chance The Rapper, Waka Flocka Flame, DJ Whoo Kid, Bay Swag, BIA, and Anycia.

Chance The Rapper shares his thoughts on hip-hop’s evolution, saying, “We’re in a renaissance…People like me decide what hip-hop is.” He also cites Lauryn Hill and Kanye West as some of his favorite artists. Bay Swag talks about Ice Spice’s involvement in the “FISHERR” remix, stating, “It just made sense.” BIA comments on the state of the industry, saying, “There’s too much theatrics…let’s just get to the music.” Anycia clears up rumors of feuds, affirming she “doesn’t have beef with b*tches.” Meanwhile, Waka Flocka Flame praises DJ Whoo Kid as a “golden goose” for his cross-market success.

Listeners can catch past episodes featuring artists like Cash Cobain, Rapsody, Common, and Pete Rock on HipHopDX’s YouTube channel and streaming platforms. New episodes will release weekly, highlighting the biggest names and rising stars in music.

Advertisement