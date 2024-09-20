Fanatics Sportsbook Opens at Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort, Hosted by JAY-Z and Michael Rubin

On Sunday, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, co-founder of Fanatics Sportsbook, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin celebrated the grand opening of the Fanatics Sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort on the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk. This marks the first Fanatics Sportsbook in New Jersey and the newest destination for sports betting in Atlantic City.

JAY-Z and Rubin kicked off the event by cutting the ribbon and hosting a football watch party. Pro golfer Justin Thomas made the first ceremonial bet, placing $100 on Alabama to win the National Championship at +950. Notable attendees included basketball legend Jalen Rose, rapper Quavo, and NFL stars Dez Bryant and Ryan Clark, host of the PIVOT Podcast.

Located in The Gallery, the sportsbook offers a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge with seating for 60, surrounded by slot machines, gaming tables, and 140 feet of LED walls for prime sports viewing. Fans can place bets at windows or self-service terminals, with a 17-foot staircase leading to the Balcony Bar for a unique lounge experience.

