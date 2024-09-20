WTF is Galaxy Gas and why is it seemingly being marketed to the youth? That’s a serious question many are starting to ask when it comes to the weird craze involving inhaling nitrous oxide. Of course this “trend” is being proliferated on none other than socials and easily sold in everyday online stores such as Amazon.

First, L’Gnar recently went viral when he chucked a can of Galaxy Gas into a dumpster in a sign that he thinks the product is as bad as it sounds.

Here’s L’Gnar’s post making his point …

Lil Gnar shows the current generation how to correctly use Galaxy Gas pic.twitter.com/1wQDTXWVHo — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 19, 2024

But an even louder voice just sounded off on the perceived dangers of Galaxy Gas.

SZA recently is raising concerns and now more people are taking notice.

“Sorry to be old n annoying but.. Is no one gonna talk about how galaxy gas came out of nowhere and is being MASS marketed to black children?” she said.

SZA continued to criticize how the government appears to be doing nothing about this issue, stating, “Since when are we selling whip its at the store???? Somebody protect the children.”

SZA then posted a screenshot of the harmful side effects of nitrous oxide, which can lead to neurological and psychiatric damage.

Sorry to be old n annoying but.. Is no one gonna talk about how galaxy gas came out of no where and is being MASS marketed to black children? the government is doing NOTHING ? .. since when are we selling whip its at the store ???? Somebody protect the children. pic.twitter.com/Aa67ZSpkmU — SZA (@sza) September 20, 2024

She has a point. Period.

She also found the branding of Galaxy Gas troubling, pointing out its childlike designs and bright colors. “Something about the childlike designs and marketing is so spooky… stars and bright colors? You tryna entice the kids on purpose?” she asked.

Check out the canister. Weird a** marketing if you ask us.

Some critics pushed back, if you can imagine that.

The say whippits have been around for years, SZA fired back and let em have it …

“Yes .. I’m aware whippits have been around since we were younger. GALAXY GAS however was founded in 2021 in metro Atlanta and is currently being marketed to CHILDREN.” She also highlighted that the product, with its childlike branding, is sold in popular stores like Walmart and gas stations. “Stop being dense and HELP THESE KIDS. Hell,” she emphasized.

WTF is the actual product, Galaxy Gas?

Galaxy Gas was founded in 2021 in Atlanta, so they are a new company. It markets itself as high-quality whipped cream chargers intended for culinary purposes, such as making foams and mousse.

Oh really?

However, the product has increasingly been misused for recreational purposes, with people inhaling the nitrous oxide to experience a brief high. The company has tried to distance itself from these uses, making it clear on their website that the product is intended solely for culinary purposes. Their disclaimer stresses that any use outside of food preparation is unlawful.

Like we said, the trend has gained traction on social media, with some rappers even appearing to participate in it. SMH!

This whole Galaxy Gas thing is wild. As if parents or susceptible children who are out there doing whatever don’t have enough to worry about in this violent world.

Despite the company’s attempts to limit the product’s use to food, its accessibility and child-targeted branding have made it a concerning issue for many, not just SZA and L’Gnar. So maybe we should all take notice and make it a point to take action. Just an idea.