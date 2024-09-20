G Herbo Drops Electrifying Video for “Global Spinning” Featuring Baby Drill

Platinum-selling Chicago hip-hop artist G Herbo has released the official music video for his fan-favorite track, “Global Spinning” featuring Baby Drill. The song is from his successful new project, Big Swerv.

The video showcases G Herbo’s commanding presence as he navigates crowds with the grit and stature of a leader. He and Atlanta rapper Baby Drill exchange hard-hitting verses amidst fireworks, four-wheelers, and appearances by notable figures like ATL Jacob.

“Global Spinning” is a standout from Big Swerv, which soared to the top of the charts, reaching #1 on Apple’s Hip-Hop/Rap albums chart and #2 on the overall albums chart. The release further cements G Herbo’s influence and artistry in the rap game.

