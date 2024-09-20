Gunna is about to pull up to a city near you. The “Drip Too Hard” artist just announced ‘WUN OF DEM NIGHTS’ which is being billed as one night performances in select markets this fall.

Here are the details:

Tickets Available Starting Monday, September 23 with Artist Presale

General Onsale Begins Tuesday, September 24 at 9am Local at LiveNation.com

Today, four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna is set to captivate audiences with a series of exclusive one-off shows in various cities this fall. These special performances aim to provide fans with a unique “Wun of Dem Nights” experience as he celebrates the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, One of Wun, which was released May 10, 2024 via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment. Produced by Live Nation, GUNNA: Wun Of Dem Nightskick off Saturday, October 19 in Washington, D.C. at The Anthem and continue with stops in Brooklyn, Boston, Houston, Dallas and more before wrapping up on Monday, November 4 at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The fall run also includes a festival performance at ONE Music Fest in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 27.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Monday, September 23 at 9am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the day ahead of the general onsale beginning Tuesday, September 24 at 9am local time at livenation.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, personal photograph with Gunna, early entry into the venue, exclusive merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Gunna has also partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and Live Nation to support his non-profit organization “Gunna’s Great Giveaway” by allocating $1 from every ticket sold to support the inner cities in Atlanta, GA.

Together with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), Live Nation, and the support of his fans, Gunna aspires to be a catalyst for positive change with his non-profit organization [Gunna’s Great Giveaway] in his hometown and aims to contribute to the betterment of these communities and transform the economic landscape of Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit gunnasgreatgiveawayfoundation.com.

GUNNA: WUN OF DEM NIGHTS 2024 DATES

Sat Oct 19 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

Mon Oct 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Oct 22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wed Oct 23 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun Oct 27 – Atlanta, GA – ONE Music Fest **

Tue Oct 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Oct 30 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sat Nov 2 – Las Vegas, NV – Drai’s Nightclub *

Mon Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium