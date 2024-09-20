J Balvin Unveils Vibrant Music Video for “Cosa de Locos”

Today, multi-Latin GRAMMYⓇ award-winning artist J Balvin releases the official music video for “Cosa de Locos,” a standout track from his latest album, RAYO. The high-energy reggaeton anthem takes viewers on a vivid journey across Colombia’s Caribbean coast, focusing on the vibrant city of Cartagena.

Directed by Patricia Alfonso, the video showcases model Clarita Toro as she immerses herself in the lively ambiance of Cartagena. The narrative unfolds through a series of electrifying solo clips, culminating in a surprising twist where Balvin himself emerges as the mastermind behind the camera, capturing every moment.

“Cosa de Locos,” meaning “Crazy Things,” explores wild and unforgettable experiences, while the music video blends the rhythm of reggaeton with Cartagena’s historical and colorful backdrop. It highlights J Balvin’s evolution as a global music icon, merging modern reggaeton with nostalgic aesthetics that celebrate his Latin roots. The video not only enhances the bold message of RAYO but also reflects the community and pride of Colombia, bringing the city’s stunning landscapes, culture, and traditions to life.

