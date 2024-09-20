Jordin Sparks to Perform Biggest Hits on HITKOR Stage

Watch superstar Jordin Sparks perform her biggest hits and latest releases LIVE from the HITKOR stage like never before.

Join us for an unforgettable evening with Jordin Sparks, the powerhouse vocalist who captured hearts as the youngest-ever winner of “American Idol.” With a sound that blends soul, pop, and R&B, Jordin has become a household name, delivering iconic hits like “Tattoo,” the multi-platinum “No Air,” “Battlefield,” and more, all in this brand-new headlining performance.

This special performance on the HITKOR stage is more than just a concert—it’s “Your Experience,” offering an amazingly customizable event, available exclusively on HITKOR. Uniquely celebrate Jordin’s journey in the music industry, listen to the show in Stereo or Spatial audio, and experience her biggest hits totally reimagined, along with brand-new material that showcases her talent as a singer, songwriter, and performer.

In addition to the live show, fans will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into Jordin’s world with an intimate, all-access interview. Explore the stories behind the songs, her creative process, and what’s next for this multi-talented artist. Don’t miss this chance to have “Your Experience” with Jordin Sparks like never before, live and unrestricted, only on HITKOR.”

To purchase your virtual ticket visit the link below:

https://www.hitkor.com/shows/jordin-sparks-no-restrictions-live