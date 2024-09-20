Winter cometh with laughs. Sony Pictures has set the release date for the upcoming untitled R-rated buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA, scheduled for January 24, 2025.

Deadline Hollywood was the first to report the film project, which comes from TriStar Pictures, is directed by Lawrence Lamont with a screenplay penned by Syreeta Singleton. Feels like a winning combination.

Get this, the film is the product of Sony’s CoCre lab, a collaboration with ColorCreative aimed at finding and nurturing new, diverse screenwriters. This is what the industry needs, so we’re here for it.

Now diving in, this initiative is designed to help these emerging talents develop and write their first feature films based on original concepts.

Okay, so addition to its lead stars Palmer and SZA, the film has a dope supporting cast, including Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, Patrick Cage, and Amin Joseph. Feels like the talent is stellar all around so has to be a goodie, right?

What’s more is the production is backed by some major industry players, including Issa Rae and Sara Diya Rastogi from Hoorae, Deniese Davis from ColorCreative, and Macro Film Studios’ Charles D. King, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks. Singleton serves as co-producer, while Keke Palmer and Sharon Palmer take on executive producer roles. Macro Film Studios is also co-financing the project. A lot of heavy hitters here. That’s key to nurturing a great project from development to release.

Interestingly, the film’s release will coincide with several other anticipated titles, such as Flight Risk from Lionsgate, directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery, Angel Studios’ Brave the Dark, and IFC’s Inheritance, directed by Neil Burger and starring Phoebe Dynevor.

With its star studded cast and backing from prominent producers, the untitled comedy is generating excitement as it promises to bring a fresh, bold take to the big screen in 2025.