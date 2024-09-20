NIKE CEO John Donahoe Steps Down, Brand Appoints New Leader

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE) has appointed Elliott Hill as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 14, 2024. Hill, who will also join the NIKE Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, succeeds John Donahoe, who will retire from the role on October 13 but will stay on as an advisor until January 31, 2025.

“I am excited to welcome Elliott back to NIKE. Given our needs for the future, the past performance of the business, and after conducting a thoughtful succession process, the Board concluded it was clear Elliott’s global expertise, leadership style, and deep understanding of our industry and partners, paired with his passion for sport, our brands, products, consumers, athletes, and employees, make him the right person to lead Nike’s next stage of growth,” said Mark Parker, Executive Chairman of NIKE, Inc. “Personally, I have worked with Elliott for more than 30 years and I look forward to supporting him and his senior management team as they seize the opportunities ahead.”

“I would like to thank John for his contributions to Nike as President and CEO, and as a board member. I would particularly like to recognize the role he played in leading the company during the COVID pandemic and his unwavering support for the investments Nike has made in our communities around the world,” added Parker.

“NIKE has always been a core part of who I am, and I’m ready to help lead it to an even brighter future. For 32 years, I’ve had the privilege of working with the best in the industry, helping to shape our company into the magical place it is today,” said Elliott Hill. “I’m eager to reconnect with the many employees and trusted partners I’ve worked with over the years, and just as excited to build new, impactful relationships that will move us ahead. Together with our talented teams, I look forward to delivering bold, innovative products, that set us apart in the marketplace and captivate consumers for years to come.”

Hill, a seasoned Nike executive, previously held pivotal roles across Europe and North America, contributing to the company’s growth to over $39 billion. His most recent position was President – Consumer and Marketplace, overseeing all commercial and marketing operations for Nike and Jordan Brand. Hill retired in 2020 but remains active in the industry as a Board of Trustees member at Texas Christian University (TCU).

“It’s been an honor and privilege to be part of this incredible company, and I’ll always value my time at Nike and the opportunity to lead the organization. I have great respect for Phil, Mark, Nike and its employees,” said John Donahoe. “It became clear now was the time to make a leadership change, and Elliott is the right person. I look forward to seeing Nike and Elliott’s future successes.”

The transition aims to ensure continuity and leverage Hill’s extensive experience to drive Nike’s future success.