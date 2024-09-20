On Sept. 12th, Roc Nation’s streetwear brand, Paper Planes, marked the end of summer with an unforgettable rooftop party at the company’s headquarters, set against the iconic Empire State Building backdrop. The exclusive event brought together VIPs, industry leaders, and cultural influencers for a night of music, celebration, and stunning New York City skyline views.

Guests enjoyed drinks by D’usse as the sunset transitioned into a dazzling display of city lights. The atmosphere was laid-back yet sophisticated, allowing for meaningful conversations and networking in true New York style. DJ Sounds of Reality set the tone with smooth beats while rising underground rapper Lord Sko surprised attendees with a spontaneous performance.

Notable music, media, and entertainment figures were in attendance, including Ghost star Michael Rainey Jr., Spiderman: Miles Morales voice actor Shameik Moore, and Bel-Air actor Olly Sholotan. The celebration also included Rappers Dave East, Jae’Won, Vina Love, and HDBeen Dope.

The event capped off summer with a perfect blend of style, music, and VIP energy, making it one of the season’s most memorable evenings.