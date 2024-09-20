Philip “Daddae” Harvey, a founding member of the iconic British musical group Soul II Soul, has passed away at the age of 60. The news of his sudden death was shared on the group’s social media pages, with his family confirming the tragic event on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

In an emotional statement posted on Instagram, the Harvey family wrote: “The Harvey family are truly saddened to announce the passing of Philip ‘Daddae’ Harvey on the afternoon of Tuesday 10th September 2024. He had some health issues, however, his death was sudden and unexpected.” The family added, “We are all in shock and are focusing on looking after our Mum, his son and each other. Philip leaves with us his love of family, his passion for music, and his excitement of finding joy in the simplest things.”

Soul II Soul, which Harvey helped form in 1988, became a defining force in the UK’s music scene with their blend of R&B, soul, and reggae. The group is best known for chart-topping hits such as “Keep On Movin’” and “Back to Life (However Do You Want Me),” both of which solidified their legacy in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Harvey was a multi-instrumentalist within the band, contributing on guitar, percussion, and keyboards, helping shape the unique sound that made Soul II Soul internationally renowned.

No cause of death has been revealed at this time, and Harvey’s passing has left the music world in mourning. Fans and fellow musicians alike have expressed their condolences, sharing memories of the joy and energy he brought to his music.

Harvey’s legacy, both as a musician and as a beloved family man, will be remembered by all who were touched by his passion for life and the creative spirit he embodied. The Harvey family asks for privacy during this difficult time, as they focus on supporting each other and cherishing the memories Philip leaves behind.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and loved ones.