Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment Opens State-of-the-Art Dolby Atmos Studio

Today, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU) unveiled a new, state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos® studio. This cutting-edge facility will be integrated into the curriculum, offering students immersive learning opportunities while preparing them for careers as producers, engineers, and more.

As the first program in Brooklyn to offer a fully-integrated Dolby Atmos Music curriculum in partnership with the Dolby Institute, the school aims to cultivate the next generation of creative talent. Spanning 2,400 square feet, the studio includes four iso booths for live band recordings, a large tracking room, and a 750-square-foot control room outfitted with the latest audio technology.

“We’re thrilled to open this next-generation studio to bolster our curriculum and better serve our ambitious students,” Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment Dean Tressa Cunningham said. “Our new facility will enable students to gain immersive experience using the latest technology to put themselves in the strongest positions to thrive after graduation. It also creates a new opportunity for the School to engage with the larger creative community.”

Designed by Walters-Storyk Design Group (WSDG) and Pro Audio Design Inc., the studio marks one of the largest professional Dolby Atmos music recording spaces in New York.

“This new Dolby Atmos studio further solidifies our school’s place at the forefront of music education,” Guru said. “Every detail in the facility was methodically curated for our students and I’m excited for them to maximize their learning experience on campus and prepare to enter the workforce with an unprecedented advantage.”

“This project is an amazing example of what happens when you take the best of what we do in higher-ed facility design and hip-hop studio work and apply it towards something that benefits the growth of future industry leaders and artistic creatives,” said WSDG Founding Partner John Storyk. “We were honored to design this facility for Roc Nation LIU and we all benefit as a creative community to see the next generation of industry professionals thrive in a program like this.”

Director of Music Technology Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton and Pro Audio Design President Dave Malekpour curated high-end equipment, including a 9.1.4 Augspurger speaker system, SSL Origin mix console, and Avid ProTools Ultimate.

The new facility will host masterclasses with industry leaders, and provide hands-on experiences for students, strengthening their technical skills in music production and recording.

“Dolby is proud to partner with Long Island University and Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment,” said Christine Thomas, Head of Music Industry Relations, Dolby Laboratories. “This collaboration empowers the next generation of creatives with Dolby Atmos, furthering our commitment to education and the creative community. By combining Young Guru’s expertise, Roc Nation’s industry leadership, and LIU’s innovative programs, we’re creating a rewarding partnership that will shape the future of music production.”

The Roc Nation School offers world-class education and prepares students for successful careers in music, sports business, and entrepreneurship.