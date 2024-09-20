Nicki Minaj took her pettiness to new heights. The Pink Friday rapper gave zero F’s when she took to social media on Thursday (Sept. 19) to clown the recent layoffs of staffers at Atlantic Records.

Get this, Minaj’s longtime rival Cardi B is signed there, along with several other artists. Notably Cardi usually doesn’t express much love for her label so not sure if it was a shot at Cardi or not.

Anyways, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Minaj wrote, “Dear fired executives & A&Rs: Don’t be mad, UPS is hiring,” while also promoting her own record label, Heavy On It. She followed up with another jab, stating, “They’ve been wanting empty arenas so bad. Obsessed with me while all your friends r getting fired is nasty work.”

Advertisement

ICYMI, these remarks came shortly after the announcement of significant layoffs at Atlantic Records and its sister label 300 Elektra, as part of a larger restructuring effort across the music industry. Warner Music Group, Atlantic’s parent company, had already seen the departure of high-ranking executives, including Julie Greenwald, who stepped down as chairwoman in August, and Kevin Liles, who left 300 Elektra earlier this month.

Here’s how they gave the staff the bad news. In an internal memo, Atlantic Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl addressed the layoffs, saying, “As part of this reorganization, we will unfortunately be saying goodbye to talented people.” He expressed gratitude for the contributions of departing staff, adding, “You’ve made an indelible mark on this company and the careers of the extraordinary artists you’ve championed.”

What’s more, several key executives from 300 Elektra, including Margo Scott (EVP/general counsel), Chris Brown (EVP), Katie Robinson (head of marketing), and Adam Abramson (sales/streaming chief), are among those impacted by the restructuring.

Petty season is here. We thought it was spooky season. Guess not.