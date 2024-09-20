STARZ Announces Premiere of ‘Fat Joe Talks’ with Method Man as Inaugural Guest

STARZ has revealed that its first weekly interview series, Fat Joe Talks, will debut on Friday, October 4. The premiere episode will feature award-winning artist and actor Method Man, star of Power Book II: Ghost, as the inaugural guest. Host Fat Joe will delve into Method Man’s NAACP Image Award-winning role as Davis MacLean, exploring his reflections on the character following the conclusion of the hit series.

The conversation between the two hip-hop legends also touches on their shared history from the 1990s, Wu-Tang Clan’s enduring influence, and Method Man’s ability to balance his public career with family life. Filmed in Staten Island, Method Man’s hometown, the episode will feature locations meaningful to his journey.

“I’ve been preparing all my life for the moment to host my own show and it’s finally here,” Fat Joe said. “We are going to make history and I’m grateful to STARZ, Embassy Row and SpringHill for believing in the vision. I’m looking forward to showing another side of my personality and having compelling conversations with some of the world’s most influential leaders and entertainers. Get your popcorn ready.”

New episodes of Fat Joe Talks will air every Friday at midnight on the STARZ app and 9 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. Guests include Mary J. Blige, Hakeem Jeffries, T.I., Babyface, Latto, Buju Banton, and Remy Ma.

Fat Joe, the series’ host and executive producer, brings his charismatic approach to interviewing high-profile celebrities, diving into untold stories and cultural moments that shaped their lives.