Here we go again … Future’s latest release, Mixtape Pluto, has sparked speculation of a rift between him and Drake, leading fans to believe the Atlanta rapper may have subtly dissed his former friend and collaborator from Toronto.

The chorus on socials jumped all over the notion and began comparing the two artists most recent projects. Users pointed out what feels like shade thrown by Future, particularly in reference to Drake’s track “What Would Pluto Do” from his album For All the Dogs.

Get this, one fan highlighted this, sharing: “In retrospect, this is one of the most diabolical sneak disses I’ve ever seen. Not a single soul knew Drake was dissing Future except Future himself.”

As some of ya’ll may know, the name “Pluto” carries significant weight for Future, as it’s a long-time nickname he uses, most notably featured in his Instagram bio. The fact that Drake titled a track after this alias raised eyebrows, with some believing it was an indirect swipe.

What’s more, early listeners also dissected songs on Mixtape Pluto for clues. A popular theory is that Future took shots at Drake on the track “Press the Button.” One person commented, “Yup, Future def dissing Drake on ‘Press the Button’ no doubt about it,” suggesting the lyrics contain subtle jabs aimed at Drake. This has fueled a debate about which artist holds more influence in their dynamic, with one person tweeting, “Maturing is realizing Drake needs Future more than Future needs Drake.”

If you ask us, all this beefing was cool for a hot second but the discourse may not be the best for the culture. We can be wrong though. What ya’ll think?