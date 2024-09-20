On this day in Hip-Hop history, Craig Mack released Bad Boy’s second LP as a label Project: Funk Da World. This successful debut introduced Craig Mack as one of Bad Boy’s original artists alongside The Notorious B.I.G., 112, Faith Evans and Total.

Unlike like Bad Boy’s debut, Biggie’s Ready to Die, Project: Funk Da World concentrated less on the hardcore street aspect of Hip Hop and focused more on getting its listeners moving on the dance floor. Similar to the West Coast’s G-Funk movement, this LP was smooth and effortlessly funky. It created a vibe that every time it was spun, did exactly what it’s title intended. The album featured Craig Mack’s smash hit single “Flava in Ya Ear”. The version of the is single featuring Biggie Smalls was actually Bad Boy’s first release and the duo’s only collaboration.

The album was certified gold within the year of its release although partially overshadowed by the quadruple platinum Ready to Die.

Advertisement