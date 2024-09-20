Tommy Richman continues adding on to his monumental summer run with the release of his latest single, “WHITNEY” along with an accompanying visualizer.

he new song is the second release from Tommy’s heavily anticipated debut album, COYOTE, out September 27th via ISO Supremacy/PULSE Records, and follows his run of sold-out live shows in D.C., New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, as well as his late-night TV debut performance of “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “WHITNEY” highlights the break-out star’s sonic versatility, coming as a modern-pop anthem that blends R&B, indie, and soul with an irresistibly funky disco-groove and bassline.

Alternating between his signature falsetto and a lower-tone cadence, Tommy’s heartfelt vocals masterfully capture his raw emotions over the track’s warm sweeping synth chords and bright analog-synth melodies, delivering another personal and intimate look into the journey that inspired COYOTE. Last month, Tommy gave fans the first glimpse of what to expect from his upcoming album with the release of “THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE,” a downtempo heartstring-pulling alt-R&B ballad.

