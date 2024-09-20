Some people stay ready, others stay strapped. Seems like that goes for our leaders in the highest office in the land. Dispelling any false narratives about being pro second amendment, Vice President Kamala Harris set the record straight during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The moment came at a star-studded livestream town hall event. VP Harris made a lighthearted comment about gun ownership, saying, “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.” Harris then laughed, adding, “Probably should not have said that. My staff will deal with that later.” This exchange occurred in the context of a broader discussion on gun control.

Winfrey, was surprised to learn during the previous week’s presidential debate that Harris is a gun owner. Makes sense right? She was a prosecutor, D.A. and US Senator. Most public servants in those high sensitive positions carry the hammer on them, ha!

Get this, in response, and quite artfully, Harris reiterated her stance on the Second Amendment, stating, “I’m not trying to take everyone’s guns away. I believe in the Second Amendment,” and emphasized that the gun control measures she supports, such as strengthening background checks and reinstating the federal assault weapons ban, are “just common sense.”

What’s more is Harris also shared an impactful moment from her past town hall discussions, where she asked students to raise their hands if they had participated in active shooter drills from kindergarten through 12th grade. “Almost every hand went up. It was bone chilling,” she remarked, highlighting the concerning reality many young people face today.

Like we said, some stay ready while others stay strapped.