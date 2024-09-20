Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances

WATCH: ScHoolboy Q Drops Visuals for “THank God 4 Me”

September 20, 2024
Shawn Grant

TDE’s Grammy-nominated rapper ScHoolboy Q has just released the official music video for his single “THank God 4 Me,” now available for viewing. The track is featured on his critically acclaimed album Blue Lips, which debuted earlier this year.


Known for his symbolic imagery and creative storytelling, ScHoolboy Q brings fresh meaning to the cinematic track through the video’s striking visuals. Fans can expect a continuation of the artistry that has made him a standout in the rap game, with the video breathing new life into the reflective and gritty song.

Blue Lips has garnered widespread praise for its bold production and thought-provoking themes, and this latest release only amplifies the album’s impact. ScHoolboy Q continues to push the boundaries of his music and visual style, solidifying his place as one of hip-hop’s most inventive artists.

