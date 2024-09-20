YG Takes His Daughters to Home Finale Game for L.A. Sparks

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum artist YG recently made a notable appearance at the Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury game, bringing along his daughters, Harmony and Vibe. This family outing highlights his dedication to both his loved ones and LA sports culture, reinforcing his position as a leading artist in the industry.

YG’s impressive year continues with his participation in New York Fashion Week, where he walked for renowned designer Willy Chavarria’s SS25 collection for the second consecutive year. Fresh from his “Just Re’d Up Tour,” featuring guests like Doe Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, and Skillababy, YG has also been deeply involved in community initiatives. He recently hosted a back-to-school drive and led a historic peace walk in Compton, marking an end to a decade of violence. Additionally, YG delivered a memorable performance at Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth celebration, “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends,” and has released two new singles, “Shake” and “Weird,” with music videos. This comes as part of his new multi-album global recording partnership with BMG through his 4Hunnid label, further solidifying his impact both musically and socially.