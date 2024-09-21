Renowned author Sister Souljah returns with Love After Midnight, the highly anticipated sequel to her bestseller Life After Death, continuing the gripping journey of her iconic character Winter Santiaga. This new novel marks the latest chapter in the Winter Santiaga series, which began with the critically acclaimed The Coldest Winter Ever.

Love After Midnight picks up where Life After Death left off, with Winter Santiaga having experienced a life-altering brush with death that forced her to confront the realities of heaven, hell, and the Fear of God. Despite these profound experiences, Winter remains entangled in the pursuit of life’s most tempting desires—sex, love, fame, and revenge.

Described by Simon & Schuster as a “hip-hop hood style, global romantic comedy,” Sister Souljah’s latest work promises to bring the same gritty, compelling storytelling that her fans have come to love. Winter, once the ultimate “worldwide top bxtch,” is alive and facing a crossroads, where she must navigate her desires while reckoning with newfound spiritual awareness.

Sister Souljah’s Love After Midnight is a powerful blend of street savvy, romance, and soul-searching drama, sure to captivate readers who have followed Winter’s journey for decades.