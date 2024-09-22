Everybody has an opinion and LeBron’s matters.

If you’ve been paying attention to the start to the NFL season, Patriots legend Tom Brady made his broadcasting debut on September 8 during the Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys game. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NFL history, Brady was signed by Fox with a lucrative deal to serve as a color commentator. Unfortunately, his first appearance in the booth drew mixed reviews.

Some critics, including renowned sportscaster Dan Patrick, highlighted areas where Brady struggled. “There were pauses, his cadence wasn’t smooth, there was very little synchronicity,” Patrick commented. “He needed to be more like he’s at the line of scrimmage… You need to see it, say it, get out.”

Anyway, NBA GOAT, arguably, LeBron James stepped up in his defense. During an appearance on DraftKings’ GoJo & Golic show, James was asked about the possibility of following in Brady’s footsteps after his own playing career.

Advertisement

“He’s been great so far,” James said, offering support for Brady’s transition to broadcasting.

Get this, James hasn’t committed to becoming a full-time sportscaster after his NBA career, he did express interest in possibly making a guest appearance in the booth here and there.

Whatever the future holds for LeBron James in the sports casting booth, one thing for sure he’s still hooping as a top player in the league… And thinks Tom Brady is doing just fine.