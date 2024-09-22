Method Man has entered the chat with the Diddy mess. The Wu-Tang Clan icon turned actor has utterly dismissed the idea that Diddy’s serious legal problems signify some sort of decline of hip-hop.



The hot take went down during an encounter with our friends at TMZ outside ABC Studios in New York City.

“I don’t think that it has anything to do with hip-hop,” Method Man said in response to the suggestion. “What are we talking about really?”

The Power actor went on to explain that there is no connection between Diddy’s legal issues and the genre itself, drawing a comparison to how people have continued to separate the artist from the person, referencing R. Kelly.

“It has nothing to do with hip-hop…at all,” he reiterated. “So, I don’t see the correlation whatsoever. If we’re talking about creative and music and stuff like that, there’s still people listening to R. Kelly shit.”

ICYMI, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering earlier this week. If convicted, the 54-year-old faces a minimum of 25 years in prison. Diddy attempted to secure his release with a $50 million bail package, offering his $48 million Star Island mansion and his mother’s $2 million Miami home as collateral. However, the request was denied.