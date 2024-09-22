Questlove, has become quite the documentarian. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning filmmaker, is set to direct an upcoming documentary on the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire.



Here’s the rundown.



The upcoming film will explore the group’s lasting legacy, their cultural influence, and their enduring catalog of music.



Get this, the doc will have exclusive access to the band’s extensive archives, including visual, audio, and written materials, and is being made with the support of Maurice White’s estate and the band itself.

In a statement, here’s what Questlove expressed saying, “Having been baptized in the Afrocentric joy river of this powerhouse unit, I’ve learned about them, I’ve learned about us & more importantly, I’ve learned and rediscovered myself in the process. I’m so excited to be part of the process of preserving their positive but VERY vulnerable and real story of Soul, Self & Struggle.”

What’s more, Earth, Wind & Fire band members Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson also shared their enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We look forward to this in-depth journey of our band, and are so excited to have Questlove directing the documentary.”

Check this, in addition to directing, Questlove will produce the film alongside RadicalMedia’s Dave Sirulnick and Samantha Grogin; KB White of Broken Halo Entertainment, the son of Maurice White; and Arron Saxe of Kinfolk Management + Media. FIFTH SEASON will finance and handle sales for the film, with WME also involved in the distribution.

As far as legends go, with a career spanning decades, Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most successful and influential pop bands in history. They have sold over 90 million records, had 11 consecutive gold or platinum albums, and won six Grammys. Their iconic songs include classics like “September,” “Reasons,” and “Shining Star.”

Behind the camera, Zarah Zohlman and Shawn Gee of Two One Five Entertainment, founded by Questlove and Black Thought, will serve as executive producers alongside Jon Kamen of RadicalMedia, Cheo Hodari Coker, and Amos Newman.