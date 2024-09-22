Anything for likes? Anything for clout? We’re not too sure with this one. Looks like Lil Pump had a bit of a breathing issue after MMA star Colby Covington put him in a nasty chokehold that led the rapper to pass out and it all went down on livestream, of course.



Make no mistake, do not try this at home under any circumstances. We’re serious.

Colby Covington is getting backlash for putting Lil Pump to sleep 😬 pic.twitter.com/gksCP5Hek7 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 22, 2024

The stunt or whatever happened via Kick stream shared by the rapper, where Covington, 36, was seen wrestling with the 24-year-old musician. Covington has not competed in the UFC since his loss to Leon Edwards in December last year.

Advertisement

The clip went viral. It has garnered over 20.9 million views, Covington wrapped his arm around Lil Pump’s neck as they wrestled on the floor. The rapper, best known for his SoundCloud hits, visibly struggled, tapping the mat in an attempt to signal for Covington to stop.



As Covington tightened his grip and wrapped his leg around Pump’s hip, the rapper’s eyes rolled back, and his body went limp. A man nearby was heard saying, “He’s out, he’s out,” prompting Covington to release his hold and jump to his feet, pointing at Pump. “He’s out, look at his eyes, holy,” said another onlooker, while an aide rushed to help Lil Pump regain consciousness, lifting his legs and encouraging him to breathe.

Many fans were not amused. The disturbing footage has sparked outrage among fans, many of whom expressed their concern and anger on social media. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, “This is absolute loser behavior from Colby.” Another commented, “He tapped multiple times. Colby should be demoted on his jiu-jitsu belt and should never be allowed to fight again.” A third sarcastically remarked, “Loved seeing Colby respect the tap. That was cool.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one stating, “He tapped out like seven times, even looked at the people around for help.” Another fan bluntly criticized the situation, writing, “Unless he asked to be out, that was pretty f*g stupid tbh.” A particularly harsh comment read, “Colby Covington has—once again—shown himself to be a complete scumbag. Lil Pump (who doesn’t train) tapped multiple times—he is merely looking to create content with Colby and is presumably a guest at his gym. Colby responds by ignoring the tap and risking injury.”

While it remains unclear whether Lil Pump had requested Covington to continue despite the taps, the video began with both already on the mat. Covington, known for his controversial persona and support for former President Donald Trump, holds a 17-4 MMA record and is currently ranked fifth in the UFC’s 170lb division.



Outside the Octagon, Pump has used his social media platforms to endorse Trump’s campaign ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election, where Trump faces current Vice President Kamala Harris. And make no mistake, his comments about VP Harris have been absolutely abysmal. And we’re not holding our breath on a change of tune, pun intended.