Suge Knight is weighing in yet again on the Diddy legal saga. The incarcerated former Death Row Records mogul has seemingly been keeping tabs on Diddy’s world crumbing down.

It went down on the latest episode of his Collect Call with Suge Knight podcast. Knight addressed Sean “Diddy” Combs’ case, but he reminded the Bad Boy mogul of so called secrets he claims to know about Combs’ past and alleged criminal activities within his empire.



Knight, went on to caution Diddy about the danger he believes he’s in. “I’ll tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets of who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in,” Knight said. “You know they gonna get you if they can… I turned myself in. Sometimes you gotta face the music, that’s most of the time.”

As he did not too long ago, he gave Diddy some advice about preparing for the possibility of prison time. “Puffy, I’m gonna give you some real advice. Two quick things. You gotta make a decision. When you go to prison, either you’re gonna be standing up p**ing or squatting, sitting down p**ing’. I advise you to try to take the first one ’cause if you squatting and pi**ing you know what that means. Do not do your time going by Brother Love. Brother Love is not a good code name.”

As you probably recall, Knight and Combs have had a long-standing rivalry dating back to the 1990s during the infamous East Coast-West Coast hip-hop feud, which saw Knight’s Death Row Records and Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment at the center of a heated and often violent rivalry. This tension coincided with the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., two tragedies that remain unsolved to this day.