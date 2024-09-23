Election 2024: Harris Leads Trump by 5 Points in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania matters, and Vice President Kamala Harris holds a narrow lead over former President Donald Trump in the key battleground state, according to a recent Spotlight PA/MassINC poll.



The survey shows that Harris has 49% of the vote, while Trump garners 44%, as they vie for the state’s 19 electoral votes.

Well, don’t get too excited either way. Although Harris is ahead, the results fall within the poll’s margin of error, four percentage points with a 95% confidence level, factoring in the design effect. Polling averages compiled by The Hill/Decision Desk HQ reflect a closer race, with Harris maintaining a slim 1.2-point lead — 49.1% support to Trump’s 47.9%.

In addition to measuring electoral preferences, the poll also explored public opinion on lifetime appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court. Nearly half of the respondents (48%) supported lifetime appointments, while 18% opposed them. Judicial term limits have gained more attention in light of recent rulings by the conservative-majority court, particularly the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Advertisement

Get this: when asked about that specific decision, 54% of those surveyed felt it was the wrong choice, compared to 38% who supported it.

How was it done? The poll was conducted through a mix of telephone and online survey invitations using standard registration-based sampling methods, with data collected between September 12 and 18.