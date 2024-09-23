Paramount just dropped a hot new trailer for Gladiator II. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2001 Oscar-winning film will hit theaters on November 22.

The new film stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Gladiator II” continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the revered hero Maximus’s death at his uncle’s hands, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

Let’s get to the trailer. It looks like Lucius is the son of Maximus, the lead character from the first film, portrayed by Russell Crowe.

Get this: it seems like Lucius’ mother is Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen in both the original “Gladiator” and the sequel, who had a romantic relationship with Maximus.

Behind the camera, “Gladiator II” is directed by Ridley Scott. The screenplay is penned by David Scarpa and based on a story developed by Scarpa and Peter Craig. Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, Raymond Kirk, and Aidan Elliott executive produce, with producers including Douglas Wick, Ridley Scott, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, and David Franzoni.

In addition to Mescal, Washington, and Pascal, the film features performances from Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi.

As earlier reported, this epic film marks the first collaboration between Washington and Scott in over 15 years. Their last project together was the 2007 box office success “American Gangster”. Washington also had a close working relationship with Scott’s late brother, Tony Scott, appearing in several of his films.

Here’s the new trailer: