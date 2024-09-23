We have your NFL recap of Sunday Week 3 games.

A lot of surprises that hit home the notion that on any given Sunday, no one knows what’s going to happen on the gridiron.

Week 3 NFL Recap: Notable Scores and Stats

New York Jets 24, New England Patriots 3

The New York Jets dominated the New England Patriots with a 24-3 victory at MetLife Stadium to open Week 3. Aaron Rodgers returned to the field where he tore his Achilles last season, completing 27-of-35 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. The Jets’ defense stifled the Patriots, holding Jacoby Brissett and his offense to a dismal -0.441 EPA per play. This win lifts the Jets to a 2-1 record, while the Patriots fall to 1-2.

Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16

Jonathan Taylor led the Colts to their first win of the season, rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 21-16 victory over the Chicago Bears. Trey Sermon added a score for Indianapolis (1-2), preventing their first 0-3 start since 2021. Both Caleb Williams and Anthony Richardson struggled, each throwing two interceptions. Despite the loss, Williams recorded his first NFL touchdown passes and set season highs in passing yards, while Richardson’s questionable decisions continued to plague his performance.

New York Giants 21, Cleveland Browns 15

The New York Giants pulled off a road upset, defeating the Cleveland Browns 21-15 behind a stellar performance from rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had another strong showing with double-digit targets and two touchdowns, leading the Giants to victory.

Minnesota Vikings 34, Houston Texans 7

Sam Darnold tied his career high with four touchdown passes as the undefeated Minnesota Vikings crushed the Houston Texans 34-7. Darnold connected with Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones early, then found Jalen Nailor for his third straight game with a touchdown before hitting Johnny Mundt for another score. Jefferson hauled in six catches for 81 yards, while Jones contributed 102 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards. Despite no official interceptions, Darnold had two turnover-worthy plays. Jonathan Greenard anchored the Vikings’ defense with three sacks, as they pressured rookie C.J. Stroud into two interceptions.

Philadelphia Eagles 15, New Orleans Saints 12

Saquon Barkley lifted the Eagles to a thrilling 15-12 victory over the Saints with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 65-yard breakaway run and the game-winning 4-yard rush with just over a minute left. Philadelphia’s defense sealed the win when Reed Blankenship intercepted a pass from Derek Carr in the final minute, thwarting the league’s highest-scoring offense through the first two weeks.

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Los Angeles Chargers 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 3-0 with a 20-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Justin Fields continued to impress, helping head coach Mike Tomlin keep his streak of above-.500 seasons alive.

Denver Broncos 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix led the Denver Broncos to a 26-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scoring his first NFL victory. Nix made his third big-time throw of the season and added 47 rushing yards and a touchdown, despite two turnover-worthy plays. The Broncos’ defense outmatched Tampa Bay, shutting down their offense.

Green Bay Packers 30, Tennessee Titans 14

Malik Willis had a breakout game, guiding the Packers to a 30-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Filling in for the injured Jordan Love, Willis threw for 202 yards, rushed for 73, and scored two touchdowns. His efforts accounted for nearly all of Green Bay’s 137 first-quarter yards. Cornerback Jaire Alexander added to the Packers’ early lead with a pick-six, while their defense totaled 20 pressures and forced three turnovers.

Carolina Panthers 36, Las Vegas Raiders 22

The Carolina Panthers put together a complete performance, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 36-22. Andy Dalton, filling in for Bryce Young, threw three touchdown passes, revitalizing the Panthers’ offense.

Seattle Seahawks 24, Miami Dolphins 3

Geno Smith led the Seattle Seahawks to a commanding 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins, throwing for 289 yards and a 71-yard touchdown to D.K. Metcalf. Despite two interceptions, Smith helped maintain Seattle’s lead. Zach Charbonnet added two rushing touchdowns. Miami’s quarterback struggles persisted as Skylar Thompson left with a chest injury, leaving backup Tim Boyle unable to rally a comeback.

Detroit Lions 20, Arizona Cardinals 13

The Detroit Lions leaned on their running game to close out a 20-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 83 yards, while David Montgomery added 106 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams 27, San Francisco 49ers 24

Rookie kicker Joshua Karty nailed a 37-yard field goal with seconds left to secure a 27-24 win for the Rams over the 49ers. Despite Jauan Jennings’ career-high 175 yards and three touchdowns, San Francisco couldn’t hold onto a 14-point lead.

Baltimore Ravens 28, Dallas Cowboys 25

Derrick Henry had a breakout game for the Baltimore Ravens, rushing for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-25 win over the Cowboys. Though Dak Prescott rallied the Cowboys with 19 fourth-quarter points, Henry and Lamar Jackson carried the Ravens to victory.

Kansas City Chiefs 22, Atlanta Falcons 17

The Kansas City Chiefs remained undefeated with a 22-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs’ defense came up big in the final moments, stopping the Falcons twice in the red zone, including a crucial fourth-and-1 tackle on Bijan Robinson. Kansas City’s defense continues to shine in critical situations, keeping their 3-0 record intact.