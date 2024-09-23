T.I. and Tiny Harris Win $71 Million Jury Award in O.M.G. Dolls Civil Case

It looks like somebody else named Harris is winning, like lotto big.



Here’s what went down. Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have secured a major legal victory in their lawsuit against MGA Entertainment, the company behind the O.M.G. Dolls.



How much, though? A California federal jury awarded the couple nearly $71 million, concluding that MGA misappropriated the name, likeness, and identity of the OMG Girlz, a pop group co-owned by T.I.

The case’s merits lead a jury to determine that seven of MGA’s O.M.G. Dolls had infringed on the trade dress and distinctive style of the OMG Girlz, known for their bold, vibrant look that resonated with fans. This outcome is especially significant, as T.I. and Tiny had previously lost a jury trial in May 2023. After a heated legal battle, the new verdict marks a turnaround in their favor.

Get this: The jury deliberated for only six hours over two days and found that MGA’s infringement was “willful” and committed with “malice, oppression, or fraud.” This finding led to a substantial increase in the damages awarded. The initial $17.8 million was augmented by $53 million in punitive damages, bringing the total to $70.8 million.

For T.I. and Tiny, who are probably grinning ear to ear, the case represented more than just financial compensation—it was about protecting their brand and defending the rights of Black artists. “This is a victory not just for us but for every artist who has had their work taken without permission,” T.I. stated after the ruling.

Moreover, the Harrises’ legal win sets a powerful precedent in the fight against intellectual property theft. It underscores their commitment to safeguarding the creative contributions of the OMG Girlz and other artists in the industry.

Somebody give their lawyers a bit more than their contingency fee. They earned it.