Trial of Young Dolph’s Murder Kicks Off With Viral Security Footage And Wild Revelations

Here we go again… The murder trial for the killing of rapper Young Dolph has officially begun, with Hernandez Govan, Justin Johnson, and Cornelius Smith—the three men charged in the case—appearing in court on Monday.

Get this, the trial opened with security footage showing the moment Young Dolph was fatally ambushed. The Memphis rapper, who was 26 at the time, was attacked and gunned down after stopping at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies by a group of gunmen.

Check it out on X:

Advertisement

more footage of Young Dolph's last moments before being killed revealed in court during his murder trial today, he was buying Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis



*Trigger Warning* pic.twitter.com/BqGCM4MCnW — SOUND (@itsavibe) September 23, 2024

Oh, but it gets deep. During opening statements, Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman accused Big Jook, the former second-in-command at CMG, of orchestrating a $100,000 contract to have Young Dolph killed. “Big Jook, the person I told you about before, the number two guy at CMG, he’s put out a hit, a hit, $100,000 to whoever kills Dolph,” Hagerman stated, according to a report by Fox 13’s Jeremy Pierre. He further claimed, “He has met with Justin (Johnson). He has met with Cornelius (Smith), and they think they’re ready to do it.”

What’s more, Hagerman also suggested that Johnson’s motivation went beyond financial gain, alleging he sought to become the next major artist on Yo Gotti’s record label, CMG. This assertion has introduced further complexity to the case, with more evidence and testimony expected as the trial progresses.

As expected, the release of the security footage depicting Young Dolph’s murder has gone viral, adding to the heightened public scrutiny surrounding the trial.

Hopefully, this trial will be over quickly and justice will be served for Young Dolph.