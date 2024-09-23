Young Thug YSL RICO Trial: Lil’ D Testimony Affected by Health Issues

More weird, never-seen-before drama in the Young Thug YSL RICO trial. How surprising… Okie dokie. Let’s get to it. Quindarrious Zachary, also known as Lil’ D, resumed his testimony in the ongoing YSL criminal trial involving rapper Young Thug (Jeffery Williams). Now Zachary has his issues. He was arrested on a material witness warrant and claimed on Monday that his health conditions and pain medication had affected his memory and ability to testify.

Oh, and get this: Zachary revealed that he was under the influence of several medications, including Percocet and morphine, during his testimony the previous Friday, stating, “I don’t remember nothing.”



It gets even more enjoyable. He also mentioned having ADHD and autism and told the court, “I don’t remember, I just be talking… do your research on me before y’all tried to put me in the integration whatever it is.”

What’s more, throughout the proceedings, Zachary repeatedly responded, “I don’t know” when asked about retaliatory shootings in 2015, which the prosecution is trying to link to the alleged YSL gang. Assistant Chief District Attorney Adrianne Love expressed frustration, saying Zachary’s failure to recall information intentionally hindered the state’s case.

But check this out: Zachary’s attorney, Dennis Scheib, stated that his client suffers from severe sickle cell disease, which has required frequent hospital visits and blood transfusions. Despite these claims, a doctor cleared Zachary to testify.

ICYMI, Zachary’s name has surfaced repeatedly in the trial, with testimony linking him to a 2015 drive-by shooting involving another alleged YSL member. Young Thug’s trial, which began with opening statements on November 27, 2023, is notable for its lengthy jury selection, the longest in Georgia’s history. Young Thug has been in custody since his arrest on May 9, 2022, as part of a 56-count indictment against him and 27 others.