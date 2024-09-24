‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Coming to Netflix Soon

One of the summer’s biggest blockbusters, Bad Boys: Ride or Die—the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence—is set to make its streaming debut on Netflix. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who previously helmed Bad Boys for Life (2020), the film was first released in theaters on June 7, where it became a major box office success over the summer.

Following its super successful theatrical run, Bad Boys: Ride or Die transitioned to digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 23. Now, Netflix has confirmed that the movie will be available to stream on its platform starting Tuesday, October 8. Viewers will need a Netflix subscription to access the film on SVOD. So, as you know, SVOD means subscription video on demand.

Let’s take you back to the beginning. The Bad Boys franchise began with Smith and Lawrence in the original Bad Boys (1995), directed by Michael Bay, followed by its sequel, Bad Boys II (2003).

But Bad Boys has become a serious franchise. And there’s no sign it will be slowing down anytime soon.

Here’s the synopsis for Bad Boys: Ride or Die:

The movie follows Miami Police detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) as they work to clear the name of their late mentor, Commander Lt. Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano), who has been falsely framed as a corrupt cop after his death. To uncover the truth, Mike must join forces with Conrad’s assassin, Armando Aretas (Jacob Scipio)—who is revealed to be Mike’s long-lost son.

The star-studded cast also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Eric Dane, Paola Núñez, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rhea Seehorn, who plays Conrad’s daughter.