Common and Pete Rock to Celebrate ‘The Auditorium Vol. 1’ Vinyl & CD Release with Fans in NYC

Yesterday, hip-hop icons Common and Pete Rock delighted fans at Rough Trade Records in NYC, signing personal copies of their new album, The Auditorium Vol. 1. The vinyl and CD releases of the album are set for Friday, September 27.

In response to overwhelming demand, the duo surprised fans by announcing a newly added show at Webster Hall on the same day to close out their tour. This follows their sold-out residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club from September 23-25, where they performed six shows across three nights. For those unable to attend in person, a Blue Note show will be live-streamed on September 25 at 8 PM ET.

Common and Pete Rock’s recent collaboration has garnered significant attention, earning them four BET Hip Hop Awards nominations, including “Best Duo/Group” and “Impact Track” for their single “Fortunate.” Common is also nominated for “Lyricist of the Year,” while Pete Rock is up for “Producer of the Year.”

Additionally, the pair will participate in an “Up Close and Personal” GRAMMY U event at NYU on September 26, moderated by Dan Charnas. The Auditorium, Vol. 1 marks a landmark collaboration, solidifying its place in hip-hop history.